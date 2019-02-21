UAE Ambassador, Mauritanian Minister discuss cooperation

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Isa Abdullah Masoud Al Kalbani, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, has met with Ahmed Ould Ahl Dawood, Minister of Islamic Affairs and Traditional Education of Mauritania.

The meeting, which took place yesterday at the office of the Mauritanian minister, dealt with the relations of cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and ways to further develop them, especially in the Islamic affairs field.

