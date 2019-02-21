UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Ethiopian Foreign Minister

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Mohammad Salem Al Rashidi has presented his credentials to Workneh Gebeyehu, Ethiopian Foreign Minister, as the UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia.

During the meeting, which was held yesterday at the ministry's premises, Al Rashidi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Gebeyehu.

He also emphasised the UAE's aim to strengthen bilateral relations with Ethiopia in all political, economic and social fields.

In turn, Ethiopian Foreign Minister congratulated Al Rashidi on the occasion of his appointment as the UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, and wished him success in assuming his duties, which will contribute to the development of relations between the two friendly countries.

Gebeyehu also praised the development of UAE-Ethiopian ties in various fields, stressing the need exert more efforts to achieve both countries common interests.

