Uganda Officials Visit Manila to Learn from Philippine’s Expertise on Labor Migration

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) welcomed a delegation from Uganda for a two-day study tour on labor migration.

Foreign Assistant Secretary for Middle East and African Affairs Leslie J. Baja and Assistant Secretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Reynaldo A. Catapang received the delegation from the Ugandan Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social development led by Uganda Permanent Secretary Pius Bigirimana at the DFA on 15 February 2019.

The Ugandan Government expressed its interest to learn from the Philippine experience, especially in the area of the protection of the welfare of migrant workers. The agenda of the two-day study tour is to learn about the Philippines’ policy framework and best practices in dealing with various aspects of labor migration.

DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Director for Africa Iric Arribas gave a short briefing which was followed by a discussion with the Ugandan officials.

The Department has been receiving increasing requests from other countries, including Uganda, to share the Philippines’ expertise, breadth of work on labor migration policies and practices.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines.