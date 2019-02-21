WFP to donate Ambulances for Ebola preparedness tomorrow

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

On Friday 22 February at midday at the Ministry of Health head office at Plot 6, Lourdel Road, Nakasero, Kampala, the Country Director of the United Nations World Food Programme will hand over to the Minister of Health new ambulances to support the national task force against the Ebola virus disease and overall epidemic preparedness and response.

Senior Representatives from the World Health Organization and the UK Department for International Development (DFID) will also attend the event.

Your media house is invited to cover the event at the Ministry’s office. Please WFP know latest 4pm Thursday, 21 February (today) if you will send a reporter/reporters. Respond to:

Lydia Wamala, WFP/Kampala, +256 772.287.037/758.778.037 [email protected], copying

Brenda Akuruchet, WFP/Kampala, +256.772. 435.665 [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).