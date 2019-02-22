Call for applications for the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) Media Fellowship

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Apply now – all costs covered! Deadline: 24 February 2019

Apply now for the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) Media Fellowship that will give aspiring journalists from all over the world the opportunity to come to Berlin in April and enjoy a full week of cutting-edge policy discussions, site visits and networking with the energy sector.

The fellowship is connected to the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue conference (#betd2019, energydialogue.berlin) hosted by the German Government and taking place on 9–10 April 2019. We invite you to become part of this conference and report on the discussions and innovative energy solutions through social media channels, video clips, interviews and reports.

Please find more information about the media fellowship at https://fellows.energydialogue.berlin/

GIZ will cover travel costs including board and lodging. The deadline for applications is 24 February 2019. The number of places is limited!

Reporting on and raising awareness about the international energy transition, renewable energies and energy efficiency are crucial in order to meet the targets set by the Paris Climate Agreement.

