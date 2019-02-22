Ecobank Foundation supports African Film Industry

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ecobank Foundation (EcobankFoundation.org) is delighted to honour the African film portraying the most positive image of the continent, at the prestigious 2019 Festival Panafricain du Cinéma et de la Télévision Ougadougou (FESPACO).

The 2019 FESPACO festival runs from 23rd February until 2nd March in Ougadougou, Burkina Faso. The festival is held every two years and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Organised by the Government of Burkina Faso, FESPACO is regarded as the most important film and cultural event on the African continent.

“It is a real honour for the Ecobank Foundation to sponsor such an important prize at this stellar film festival in Ougadougou,” says Carl Manlan, Chief Operating Officer of the Ecobank Foundation. “Africa’s film industry is enjoying ever increasing global attention and acclaim, and we place great importance in providing public recognition to the film which best portrays the positivity of Africa. The Sembène Ousmane special prize will be awarded to the film which most reflects Ecobank’s value of dignity, honour and good governance.”

Named after one of French-speaking luminary African creative writers, the Ecobank Foundation has been sponsoring the Sembène Ousmane special prize since 2007. This year the following industry experts will select the winning film: Denise Epoté (Chair of the jury and Regional Director Africa of TV5 Monde), Clarence Delgado (filmmaker and former assistant of Sembène Ousmane), Cheick Oumar Cissoko (filmmaker and former Minister of Culture of Mali), and Issa Soma (journalist). The winner of the prize will receive XOF 5,000,000 and a bronze trophy, representing the bust of Sembène Ousmane.

This year, over 400 movies will be screened at the festival of which 20 are taking part in the official competition. The special prize awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 28 February. The overall winner of the festival will be announced during the closing ceremony on Saturday 2 March.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ecobank.Media Contact: Ecobank Mireille Bokpe-Anoumou Group Communications Tel: (228) 22 21 03 03 Email: [email protected]

About the Ecobank Foundation: The Ecobank Foundation (EcobankFoundation.org) was created to positively impact the lives of people across Africa. Established by the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African bank, the Foundation is positioned to contribute towards the continent’s transformation, particularly in the communities in which the bank operates.

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’): Incorporated in Lomé, Togo in 1988, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) (Ecobank.com) is the parent company of the leading independent pan-African banking group, Ecobank. It is a full-service bank providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals. Media filesDownload logo