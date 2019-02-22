Eritrean Delegation led by FM Osman Saleh on official visit to Ethiopia

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A Eritrean delegation led by Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea is on an official visit to Ethiopia.

Osman Saleh also delivered message to Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed from of President Isaias Afwerki on bilateral relations and regional developments, according to Yemane Gebremeskel, Eritrea’s Minister of Information.

On sideline of the visit, a joint high level committee meeting was held to assess progress in the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Yemane said on Twitter.

