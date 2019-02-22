Humanitarian Coordinator Leads High – Level Mission to Yei

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, led a high-level delegation of UN agencies and non-governmental organizations to Yei town in Central Equatoria.

The visit aimed to review the humanitarian situation in the area, which has seen continued conflict over the past few months. The recent clashes have forced more than 9,500 civilians to seek safety and assistance in and around Yei town. “The internally displaced people I met today in Yei told me they want peace, so they can go home. Getting services to them – including the women and children – must be the priority for all of us. Humanitarian organizations are working tirelessly to provide support and they need a safe space to operate. The violence must stop,” said Mr. Noudéhou. The humanitarian chief also met with national health authorities and humanitarian organizations working on Ebola Virus Disease preparedness, as South Sudan is at high risk from the spreading epidemic in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo. “We must continue our efforts to keep Ebola at bay,” the Humanitarian Coordinator urged.

National health authorities and humanitarian organizations have screened over 13,000 people at dedicated screening centres across the country, vaccinated nearly 200 health workers, and continue to work with communities to increase awareness about Ebola. Nearly 30 humanitarian organizations work in Yei county, supporting conflict-affected people with emergency shelter, clean water, food and nutrition assistance, and health and protection services, including for survivors of sexual violence. Download the press statement here.

