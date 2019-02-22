Together we can do better!

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ethiopia, H.E. Mr. Raphael Morav, traveled to Mekelle in Tigray region to visit an Israeli Medical mission at the Ayder Comprehensive Specialized Hospital.

The Medical mission headed by Prof. Abraham Lorber, Head of Pediatric Cardiology and Adults with Congenital Heart Disease at the Rabam Medical Center in Haifa, Israel, came to Ethiopia with the mission to train medical staff of the hospital in pediatric cardiology and perform surgeries.

Just in one week the medical mission treated 14 patients including 11 pediatric cases. Ambassador Morav’s visit came just a day after her life saving heart surgery. As Prof. Lorber explained, because of the cutting edge medical treatment provided, CORONARY BYPASS SURGERY (CABG) will not only get better but will not have surgery scars.

CABG allows blood to flow around a portion of a partially or fully blocked artery in the heart. This surgical procedure improves circulation by diverting the blood to flow through a different pathway to reach the heart and the procedure leaves no scars on the patients.

The Ambassador’s visit came to an end with a public lecture at the Mekelle University on “Innovation in Israeli Agriculture”. About 50 teaching staff members of the university, including MU President Prof Kindeya Gebrehiwot, attended the lecture.

