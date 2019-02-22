UAE, Lesotho accelerating cooperation

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Prospects for fostering cooperation between the UAE and Lesotho have been discussed by the UAE Ambassador to Pretoria, Mahash Saeed Al Hamli, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Lesego Makgothi, at the embassy's premises in Pretoria.

Al Hamli conveyed a message during the meeting, welcoming the opening of the embassy of Lesotho in Abu Dhabi, saying the diplomatic move reflects the UAE's growing interest in accelerating ties with the African Kingdom.

The African top diplomat hailed the opening of the embassy as a sign of the developing relations between the two nations.

They agreed on accelerating official visits by the two sides to advance cooperation ties to a higher level at all fronts, with Al Hamely noting the readiness of the UAE embassy in Pretoria to provide all services to facilitate the acceleration of bilateral relations.

