Visit from Innovation Norway

The Regional Director, accompanied by Senior Adviser Esther Kituyi, met with the Embassy and important Tanzanian partners; Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) and Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE), and Norwegian companies in Tanzania.

Innovation Norway visited Dar es Salaam to gain a better understanding of the current business opportunities in Tanzania. Innovation Norway’s regional office in East-Africa offers advice to Norwegian businesses interested in Tanzania, Kenya or Uganda, and it is based in Nairobi.

The Embassy welcomes Marit Brandal to Tanzania and East Africa, and looks forward to further cooperation with Innovation Norway as a part of Team Norway!

