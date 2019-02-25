BuyRentKenya again awarded best online real estate marketing platform

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

BuyRentKenya.com’s rise in Kenya’s online property market has been again underlined by another critical industry acclaim. In 2018, BuyRentKenya won all three of the most prestigious industry awards. Key to success is the company’s deep commitment to their users.

BuyRentKenya.com’s most recent award of the Best Online Real Estate Marketing Platform at the Real Estate Excellence Awards highlights top real estate sector performers who have achieved excellence over recent years. BuyRentKenya.com received this accolade in light of the latest Real Estate Index that has seen exponential growth in the property sector across the past five years, signalling firm commitment to the prosperity of the sector.

The previous two awards in 2018 include “Property Portal of the Year” from the Kenyan Real Estate Awards, the professional body for the real estate industry to recognise market accomplishments. The second award was for “Best Digital Real Estate Platform” from the Digital Inclusion Awards (DIA). In addition, the CEO Elizabeth Costabir, was recognised as a “Top 25 Women in Digital” for her individual role in shaping digital growth in Kenya.

On the success of BuyRentKenya.com, Costabir says, “Our job is to make property seekers and sellers more successful. Whatever we do, we keep our customers’ and users’ interest top of mind. For example, every single property listing must be a true opportunity and benefit! We will continue to pursue excellence through upcoming technical advancements not seen elsewhere in East Africa. Our desire to contribute to the rapid growth of the real estate market in partnership with our users and key stakeholders – this is what makes today only the beginning of BuyRentKenya’s possibilities.”

Media Contact: Elizabeth Costabir BuyRentKenya CEO Email: [email protected]

Bryan Wester Head of Property for ROAM Email: [email protected]

Website: www.BuyRenyKenya.com Contact: [email protected]

About BuyRentKenya.com: BuyRentKenya.com is Kenya’s best online property portal. Committed to transforming the real estate sector, the company offers digital solutions to property buyers and sellers. Founded in 2012, BuyRentKenya.com’s key to success is constantly keeping the user top of mind, leading to the deepest understanding of local challenges and solutions. Since 2017, the company is fully owned by the ROAM group, Africa’s largest online classifieds company.

