Canon EMEA President & CEO visit confirms commitment to drive business in Kenya

Yuichi Ishizuka, President and CEO of Canon Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) (www.Canon-Europe.com), a global provider of imaging technologies and services, visited Kenya as part of a regional tour of Africa. The visit reinforces Canon EMEA’s commitment to drive innovation in the region’s imaging industry, adding value to the Kenyan market and the country’s economy. Canon will continue to support its business partners and customers with the latest imaging technologies, products and services.

Africa is a fast-developing market for Canon, especially within the next decade as governments and business across the region seek to adopt digital innovations and technologies to drive social and economic growth. Imaging technologies are an integral part of this digital transformation as they ensure quick seamless, efficient and cost-effective operations. They also drive the integration of emerging markets into the global economy and enhance their competitiveness.

Kenya in particular is a key market in the region with the World Bank projecting a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 5.8% in 2019. Kenya falls within the Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), a regional sales organization which was formed in 2016 as a strategic step to enhance Canon’s operations within Africa and strengthen its in-country presence.

“There are several growth opportunities for Canon in Africa and Kenya in particular, as we see it as a gateway to the African continent. The country is on an upward trajectory and witnessing positive transformations that will establish it as a regional business hub. I am honoured to come and see this progress myself as well as asses market dynamics, and better understand our customers’ needs. I would also like to appreciate the amazing job done by our locally based Canon members in enhancing our presence in both consumer as well as business segments in Kenya” said Ishizuka.

In Kenya, Canon has consistently implemented new initiatives to promote the country’s print and imaging sector as well as support the creation of skilled jobs in the digital media industries, leading to the development of a vibrant and growing audio-visual industry.

One of the initiatives in this regard is CCNA’s Miraisha Sustainability Programme which aims at building the capacity and skills of people in African countries. The program has already implemented several imaging workshops and seminars to support inspiring photographer and filmmakers by strengthening their knowledge of new innovations, and build their professional capacity so they can find suitable jobs in the industry.

The Miraisha Sustainability Programme falls under Canon’s corporate philosophy of `Kyosei,’ meaning ‘living and working together for the common good,’ which allows the company to continue its strong growth in the region with new business initiatives while also promoting impactful CSR activities.

Canon will continue expanding its reach for all the product ranges in the market, support its local partners gain a larger market share in both the business and consumer segments, and become the imaging market leader in Kenya and Africa.

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe.

The formation of CCNA in 2015 is a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace.

With over 100 employees, it will manage sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa. Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei – 'living and working together for the common good'.