East Africa Community (EAC) Secretariat meeting in Juba on the harmonisation of refugee policies, laws and practices

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Date and Time: Tuesday, 26 February 2019 – 12.30 – 13.30

Venue: The Crown Hotel, near Juba International Airport.

South Sudan Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA), Ministry of Interior and the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat are meeting in Juba from 25-26 February to harmonise refugee policies, laws and practices among the East Africa Community member states including the Republic of South Sudan.

Over the last decade, there have been renewed efforts to harmonise refugee policies, laws and practices in the EAC. In March 2010, the EAC concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency. The MOU’s primary objective is to “establish a framework for multi-sectoral cooperation between the EAC and UNHCR in agreed areas as well as facilitate cooperation between UNHCR and Governments of the EAC Partner States in the said agreed areas.”

The East African Community identified that sound refugee management as critical to the realisation of the twin objectives of the Community namely sustainable economic development and political integration.

A press conference will be attended by Hon. Riaw Gatlier Gai, Deputy Minister of Interior, Hon John Dabi, Deputy Commissioner of CRA and Mr Leonard Onyonyi, Peace and Security expert, EAC Secretariat.

Journalists are invited to cover the press conference on behalf of their media house. Journalists are welcome to serve a light lunch after the press conference.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).