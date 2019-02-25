Press Invitation: Japan hands over Reteti Primary after Ksh 8 million improvement project

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Government of Japan has been providing funds to local non-profit organizations through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) since 1989. This year, Reteti Primary School is one of the few that was selected to receive the grant.

Reteti Primary School is a public primary school established in 2009 starting as an Early Childhood Development Educational Centre (ECDE). Before the project started the school ran from Class 1 to 4, and had 230 pupils. The pupils shared two semi-permanent and two permanent classrooms with the ECDE children. The school had only 12 desks, with pupils sitting on rocks or on the floor. Their sanitations facilities were inadequate, in a poor state, lacking in privacy and did not meet the Ministry of Education recommended ratio for usage for each gender. The school had no administration block hence there was no privacy as meetings between parents and teachers, pupils and teachers are held outside.

With the completion of the project, the pupil enrollment has now increased to 380 pupils for Class 1 to 5, over 65% increase in enrolment. The school now has four new classrooms, an administration block, new and adequate sanitation facilities for boys and girls, classroom and office furniture and a fence around school.

Project :

The Project for the Improvement of Educational Facilities at Reteti Primary School

Grantee:

Reteti Primary School

Grant Amount:

US$81,662 (approx. Kshs 8 Million)

Event:

Handing Over Ceremony

Date:

26th February 2019

Time:

12:00 – 15:00 hrs

Venue:

Reteti Primary School

Key Personalities:

Hon. Naisula Lesuuda, MP Ms. Yui Takashima, Second Secretary of Embassy of Japan in Kenya

̴ Representatives of the media are welcome to cover this event ̴

Contact: Rita Musyimi (Ms.) Project Coordinator, Embassy of Japan Email :[email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Japan in Kenya.