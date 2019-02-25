Zambia Rugby 2019 League Fixtures Ready for Kick Off

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The much anticipated and long awaited Zambia Rugby League officially kicks off this weekend at the Nchanga 10s tournament to be hosted by Nchanga Rugby Club in Chingola on the Copperbelt Province.

ZRU Communications Manager Tom Chaloba confirmed this in an interview on Monday 25th February in Kabwe. “The Competitions Committee has done alot of hard work to ensure a smooth transition from off season friendly games to the actual league which kicks off on Saturday at the Nchanga 10s”.

We expect to see high levels of competition in this year's league emanating from the fact that last season ended on an unprecedented note. So far, some of the friendly games played this year are Ndola vs Roan, Roan vs Buffaloes, Mufulira vs Eagles, KPF vs Roan, Mufulira vs Chibuluma and Lusaka Mini 15s Tournament played across the country.

“The league which is set to end on 19th October, 2019 will see a number of games both local and International being played by both the experienced and upcoming players who have so far shown alot of hunger and determination to raise the bar”, He concluded.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

Media Contact: [email protected]

Tom Chaloba Communications Manager Zambia Rugby Union

Media filesDownload logo