New online UK visa application service launches in Kenya

The Home Office is committed to improving the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) service, by making it more convenient, quicker and easier for customers to apply for a UK visa. This includes improvements to the online customer journey, the introduction of new technology and the digitisation of services.

Access UK, the Home Office’s new online application service has now been rolled out worldwide and is available in over 200 countries including Kenya. It is a simple to use online visa application service, which allows you to complete the application form quicker, with easy-to-follow checklists and online payment ability. A small number of customers will continue to use the existing Visa4UK service until all visa types are transferred to Access UK during 2019. Customers will be directed to the relevant application system from the GOV.UK guidance page, which can be accessed via the Applying for a visa to come to the UK page.

Access UK means visa customers can:

make quicker visa applications using an intuitive online form use easy-to-follow checklists and steps which list the evidence required to make an application conveniently select a standard, priority or super-priority service (where available) apply flexibly using any mobile device

To offer greater convenience and flexibility to customers, our website will allow customers to transition smoothly from Access UK, to booking their appointment on the TLS website. The vast majority of customers will be able to self-upload their supporting evidence, and customers will be able to easily select and pay for additional services to suit their needs.

