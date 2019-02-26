Senegalese Ali Diallo, joining PIF Presidential Innovation Fellows

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ali Diallo joining from Boston, Massachusetts, will be working with on a digital data revolution project at the Millennium Challenge Corporation. Ali Diallo is an entrepreneur of Senegalese descent focused on innovation.

He is a serial entrepreneur, mentor, writer, and strategist focused on mobile technology, media, and social impact. He has more than ten years of experience in advertising technology (adtech), financial technology (fintech), and value-added telecom services (VAS).

He is a co-founder and Managing Partner of United Ventures, a global consortium of fintech companies and startup studios operating in the Technology, Media and Telecom sectors. He served as Global Programs Manager of the MIT Legatum Center, MIT’s hub for entrepreneurship in frontier markets. He is a contributor to VentureBeat and has authored books on entrepreneurship, Afrofuturism, and poetry.

Presidential Innovation Fellows (https://PresidentialInnovationFellows.gov) (PIF), are part of our nation’s Technology Transformation Services (http://bit.ly/2SsOa0y) (TTS) at the U.S. General Services Administration (https://www.GSA.gov) (GSA). TTS' mission is to improve the public’s experience with the government by helping agencies build, buy, and share technology that allows them to better serve the public.

Seventeen new entrepreneurs, technologists, and designers will help shape the frontiers of innovation in the federal government bringing their agile leadership and vitality to eleven agencies. “Civic tech service has become an American tradition,” says Joshua Di Frances, executive director of the Presidential Innovation Fellows program. “PIFs have been working alongside federal agencies for the past six years, helping deliver faster and smarter services for the American public.”

The PIF program was established by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (https://www.WhiteHouse.gov/ostp/) (OSTP) in 2012 to attract top innovators into government who are capable of tackling issues at the convergence of technology, policy, and process.

The program, which in 2013 established a permanent home and program office within GSA, has recruited 135 Fellows working within 35 agencies. PIFs have worked in tandem with federal agencies to solve critical governance issues including accelerating speed to service, developing new methods of procurement, and encouraging risk-taking in public-private partnerships.

