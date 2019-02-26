U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Funds Partnerships between Leading Egyptian and American Universities

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Three leading universities in Egypt will partner with American universities to create Centers of Excellence in energy, water, and agriculture. Supported by an investment of $90 million through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the three Centers will establish linkages between Egyptian universities and leading universities in the United States, help forge relationships between Egyptian and American researchers and experts, and drive research and innovation in sectors that are key to Egypt’s future economic growth.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology will partner with Ain Shams University to establish a Center of Excellence in Energy. Cornell University in New York will partner with Cairo University to create a Center of Excellence in Agriculture. The American University in Cairo will partner with Alexandria University to develop a Center of Excellence in Water.

“The Centers will facilitate meaningful collaboration between American and Egyptian universities, as well as to serve the critical needs of industry and government in applied research and policy development in these sectors,” said USAID Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin. “They will bring together some of the best minds to collectively address shared goals and challenges, spur innovative thinking, encourage private sector engagement, and strengthen government policy in the agricultural, water, and energy sectors.”

Since 1978, the American people have invested $30 billion to further Egypt's human and economic development.

