UNHCR Organises Legal Framework Seminar on Protection and Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons

Date: Wednesday, 27 February 2019 – 15.00 – 16.30

Venue: Crown Hotel, Airport Road

UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency in South Sudan and the University of Juba in collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management will wrap-up a one-day legal framework seminar on Protection and Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons in South Sudan on Wednesday 27 February 2019.

The seminar will culminate with an official hand-over of the Draft South Sudan Legal Framework on Protection and Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) by UNHCR to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

A press conference will be attended by Hon. Hussein Mar Nyuot, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, UNHCR Representative in South Sudan Mr. Johann Siffointe, Dr Chaloka Beyani, author of the African Union (AU) Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa 2012 (Kampala Convention) and the Great Lakes Pact and Protocol on IDPs 2006 and Dr. Francis Deng, Former Special Representative of the Secretary-General on the Human Rights of IDPs, author of the Guiding Principles 1998.

Journalists are invited to cover the press conference on behalf of their media houses. Also, journalists are welcome to seminar ahead of the press conference to attend presentations as per the attached agenda to have an in-depth understanding of the subject matter.

