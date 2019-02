Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The mass of oratory in English was said this Saturday, February 23, 2019 at ISMA Fidjrossè. The contest that has become a tradition in the month of February since 2017 has had its epilogue.

The event aims to promote freedom of expression, activism, give voice to young people and encourage the use and promotion of the English language among Beninese youth.

2019 winners are :

Junior category:

1st: AYABA Mickath Ropinia 2nd: Gifène Espoire Fifamè HOUETOGNON 3rd: LOKOSSOU Halo

Senior category: 1st: Stella Marris 2nd: Gaël Rey Vodounnou 3rd: Faithful KOSSOU

All turned to the 2020 edition to celebrate Black History Month with Slam in English!

