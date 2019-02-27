Mobile Network Operator Partnership Forged to Deliver Globally Connected IoT Cloud Solution

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Eseye (www.Eseye.com), a global provider of IoT services, is today delighted to announce a partnership with MTN, the leading Africa Mobile Network Operator (MNO). MTN have joined forces with Eseye and the AnyNet Federation, a new association of MNOs established specifically to meet the complex management and enhanced resilience requirements of the rapidly expanding global M2M IoT customer base.

Global growth for cellular onto AWS

The AnyNet Federation will initially focus on delivering significant global growth of cellular services onto Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. It aims to make the complex global landscape for IoT easier for AWS customers, by delivering a single cellular M2M solution that can be deployed seamlessly across major world markets.

Nick Earle Eseye Chairman & CEO said: ‘This is a ground-breaking global collaboration. The AnyNet Secure is already the most feature rich and integrated connectivity solution for AWS, and the AnyNet Federation as a key way of delivering simplified connectivity on a global scale, whilst allowing customers buy and manage their connectivity from within AWS”

MTN Group Enterprise Executive Oliver Fortuin said: “MTN is delighted to bring their networks across 12 markets to the support the objectives of the AnyNet Federation. We believe that through collaboration we can speed up the deployment of our customers’ global IoT and enhance their global business opportunities”

A global data clearing house

Using Eseye’s next generation, fully eUICC compliant AnyNet Secure for AWS SIM card, AnyNet Federation member customers will experience “out of the box” connectivity that integrates onto AWS IoT Core and is globally scalable. Cellular traffic destined for AWS is passed between different

AnyNet Federation partners based on the geographic location of IoT devices that are automatically provisioned and certified over-the-air. Regardless of which AnyNet Federation partner is delivering the data, the customer is billed through their account by AWS, and the MNO is paid for the services it delivers.

IoT market trends

The launch of the AnyNet Federation and its initial AWS market focus comes as Gartner forecast (https://gtnr.it/2CTlJGA) the Worldwide Public Cloud Services Market will grow by 17.3% in 2019 to total $206.2B, up from $175.8B in 2018; and Statista state (https://bit.ly/2FPCnrt) that 80% of enterprises are both running apps on or experimenting with AWS as their preferred cloud platform.

Eseye: Eseye (www.Eseye.com) is a global provider of highly managed global IoT cellular services, working exclusively with companies deploying IoT devices. We are an AWS Advanced Technology Partner for IoT, winners of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award; joint-winners of the 2018 GSMA GLOMO Award for Outstanding Contribution to UN Sustainable Development Goals, recognised in the 2016/17/18 Gartner Magic Quadrants for M2M; holds ISO 27001 accreditation.

MTN: Launched in 1994, the MTN Group (www.MTN.com) is a leading emerging market operator, connecting subscribers in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code: “MTN”. As of 30 September 2018, MTN recorded 225,4 million subscribers across its operations in Afghanistan, Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Republic, Iran, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, Swaziland, Syria, Uganda, Yemen and Zambia.

The AnyNet Federation: The AnyNet Secure Federation (www.AnyNetFederation.com) is a new worldwide alliance founded by Eseye Ltd, for mobile network operators (MNOs) meeting the needs of IoT customers delivering significant global cellular services onto hyperscale cloud solutions. By establishing a single global cellular M2M solution, initially focussing on AWS, the AnyNet Federation will make the complex global IoT landscape easier for cellular IoT customers deploying across major world markets.

