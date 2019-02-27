Rugby – Kenya: Tickets For The 2019 U20 Barthes Cup Being Held In Kenya Go On Sale

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Kenya Rugby Union will host the 2019 Division 1A U20 Barthes Cup in Nairobi on the 1st to the 7th of April.

The tournament will have four teams: Namibia, Tunisia, Kenya and Senegal battling it out for a chance to represent Africa in the Junior World Rugby Trophy Championship later in the year. Namibia were the overall champions in the 2018 Barthes Cup based on a superior aggregate. Tunisia who were the Northern Region Champions were second while Kenya and Senegal finished third and fourth respectively.

On Thursday 4th April, Namibia will face Senegal in the 2:00pm match followed by Kenya vs Tunisia at 4:00pm. The losers of the two matches will face each other in the third and fourth fixture on Sunday 7th April at 2:00pm before the Final between the two winners which will kick off at 4:00pm.

The tickets for the tournament are going for 300/- per day and are available at tickets.daitec.co.ke

