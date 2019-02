Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Troika (the United Kingdom, United States and Norway) and Canada remain deeply concerned about the situation in Sudan.

In particular, President Bashir’s recent decisions to declare a national State of Emergency, to appoint military and security members to senior government positions, and to issue emergency orders criminalizing peaceful demonstrations and allowing security forces to act with impunity will further erode human rights, governance and effective economic management. The return to military rule does not create a conducive environment for a renewed political dialogue or credible elections. We note the ongoing detention of political leaders, activists and journalists, and call upon the Government of Sudan to abide by its public commitments to free them as well as others who have been arbitrarily detained. We also note continuing reports of unacceptable use of live fire, beating of protestors and mistreatment of detainees.

There remains a clear need for political and economic reform in Sudan that is fully inclusive, and which addresses the legitimate grievances expressed by the protestors. Economic stability cannot be achieved without first reaching political consensus. Political consensus cannot be achieved by imprisoning, shooting, and criminalizing peaceful protesters.

Troika countries and Canada will continue to monitor the situation closely, and to emphasize that the Government of Sudan’s response to these protests and the actions of the military-led government will determine our countries’ future engagement.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Sudan.