Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Tunisia has requested WTO dispute consultations with Morocco concerning final anti-dumping duties imposed by Morocco on imports of school exercise books from Tunisia. The request was circulated to WTO members on 27 February.

Tunisia claims that Morocco acted inconsistently with a number of provisions under the WTO's Anti-Dumping Agreement and the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994. Tunisia initiated a separate WTO dispute complaint last July regarding Morocco's decision to impose preliminary duties on the school exercise books.

Further information is available in document WT/DS578/1

What is a request for consultations?

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Trade Organization (WTO).