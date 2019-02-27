Zambia Rugby Union appoints u18 Coach

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Executive Committee of the ZRU has officially unveiled the appointment of Jeff Muwele as Zambia National u18 Rugby Coach.

Jeff is a former player and Coach of Green Buffaloes Rugby Club and also featured for the National Team where he played as a Hooker in the front row. He is currently working for the OYDC as Rugby Coordinator and also volunteers his services as Lusaka Province Development Officer of Get Into Rugby. Mr Muwele has been instrumental in the growth of Zambian youth rugby for almost 15 years since retiring from active club engagements and his impact has been felt across the whole country. Speaking after the announcement, ZRU President General Clement Sinkamba said, “The decision to appoint Mr Jeff Muwele has been rather easy considering his massive experience working with the young players, he brings in a wealth of knowledge and expertise. We are confident in his ability to deliver for the greater good of the game in his capacity as coach of the u18 Rugby Team” Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

