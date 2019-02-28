A Delegation of the German Bundestag visits Namibia

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Five members of the Budgetary Committee of the German Federal Parliament (the “Bundestag”) visited Namibia from 24 to 26 February 2019. The Members of Parliament were accompanied by a high-ranking delegation. Thematic focus of the visit was forest protection, sustainable forest management, bioeconomy and private sector entrepreneurship.

The delegation first travelled to Rundu. They visited the Ncumcara community forest to learn more about the achievements and challenges of forest protection, sustainable management of the forest and the generation of additional income for the community members.

In Tsumeb region the delegation got first-hand information on the economic and ecological damage of bush encroachment on pasture land and on possibilities to turn bush encroachment into an economic opportunity and make it a viable resource for business. The delegation looked at bush thinning activities at a farm and the process of producing wood chips. The German Government is supporting a programme to introduce innovative and climate-friendly technology for both bush thinning and biomass utilization.

In Otavi, the delegation visited Ohorongo Cement. The company attaches great importance to energy efficiency and the utilization of renewable energy. Its sister company “Energy for Future” supplies wood chips as alternative source of energy for the cement factory.

Furthermore, the delegation visited the site of the Makarra Bush Products in Otjiwarongo and met representatives of the Namibia Charcoal Association (NCA). The charcoal sector has so far generated the largest demand for bush material and employs more than 6,000 people. The NCA is a non-profit association and supports the initiatives and operation of its stakeholders. It is committed to environmentally appropriate and socially beneficial production of charcoal, to increase income of the rural population, sustainable production and high-quality exports. The German Government is supporting the development of this important sector.

After Namibia, the delegation headed to South Africa

