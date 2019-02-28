Fight against cancer: GE Healthcare collaborates with Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to advance early cancer detection in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Partnership will ensure provision of latest technology to enable early diagnostics and better treatment for cancer patients; NSIA- LUTH Cancer Center (NLCC) is the first hospital in West Central Africa to install GE Healthcare’s Discovery RT CT.

GE Healthcare (www.GEHealthcare.com) has partnered with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to supply latest technology in computed tomography (CT), Discovery RT, to Lagos University Teaching Hospital for its modern NSIA- LUTH Cancer Center, commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Discovery RT, a simulation CT machine, is the first of such technology to be installed in the country. It enables physicians to study the body in detail allowing them to determine the exact location, shape, and size of the tumor to be treated. As part of the partnership, GE Healthcare will also provide servicing of the equipment and deliver hands-on training for the hospital’s radiology staff on the new technology.

Nigeria currently has eight public and one private comprehensive cancer care centers to serve its growing population of over 180 million people. Many of the public cancer centers have radiotherapy machines that are outdated, making access to radiation therapy more difficult for cancer patients. The new Radiotherapy Centre will increase access to quality services for the patients across Lagos state. This will help early detection and treatment of cancer, which improves chances of its being cured.

“For many years, GE Healthcare has developed tools that help improve the care of patients through advanced technologies that facilitate the diagnosis as well as help the fight against diseases such as cancer. We are happy to collaborate with NSIA in this landmark achievement for Nigeria in progressing the availability of world-class radiotherapy for cancer patients in the region. This will help improve the overall results in the fight against cancer, as well as in improving the quality of life”, said Eyong Ebai, General Manager for West Central and French Sub-Sahara Africa at GE Healthcare.

The World Health Organization (WHO) projects that by 2030, between 10 and 11 million cancers will be diagnosed in low and middle-income countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GE.

Media Contact: Annette Mutuku Email: [email protected] Phone: +254 701 728 249

About GE Healthcare: GE Healthcare (www.GEHealthcare.com) is the $19 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading provider of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies, GE Healthcare enables precision health in diagnostics, therapeutics and monitoring through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services. With over 100 years of experience in the healthcare industry and more than 50,000 employees globally, the company helps improve outcomes more efficiently for patients, healthcare providers, researchers and life sciences companies around the world. Follow us on Facebook (https://bit.ly/2gP6DGb), LinkedIn (https://bit.ly/2H7gZh0), Twitter (https://bit.ly/1i9iyVT) and The Pulse (https://bit.ly/1euEpYu) for latest news, or visit our website www.GEHealthcare.com for more information.

Media filesDownload logo