The Embassy of the State of Libya would like to congratulate two young Libyan entrepreneurs, Najla-Missalati, co-founder of the Computer Science school for girls “She Codes” in Benghazi and Fathom Nasser founder of the “Yummy app” a platform delivery of homemade dishes in Sabha, for being selected by the French magazine Le Monde's list of “Five African Women to Follow in 2019”

Le Monde's article

