Ghassan Salame hosts a meeting between Presidency Council (PC) President Fayez Serraj and Libyan National Army (LNA) Chief Khalifa Haftar

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya, Ghassan Salame, hosted a meeting yesterday between the President of the Presidency Council, Fayez Serraj, and the Commander of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, in the U.A.E. capital Abu Dhabi.

Both parties, Serraj and Haftar, agreed during the meeting on the need to end the transitional stages in Libya through holding general elections. They also agreed on ways to maintain stability in the country and unify its institutions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).