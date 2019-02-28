Kenya Cup week twelve round up

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Saturday 2nd March marks the beginning of the Kenya Cup and Championship return leg matches. That means that all the matches played on the 17th of November will again be played this weekend. The league has five weeks left before we head into the playoffs on the 27th of April.

The Double Header matches will be at the KCB Sports Club Ruaraka. Resolution Impala Saracens registered an 18-15 win over Kenyatta University’s Blakblad when they met at the Impala Grounds. Blakblad will definitely be looking to avenge this narrow loss this weekend. The second match at KCB sees Nondies face Menengai Cream Homeboyz. Nondies walked away with a 20-14 win over the DJz and if their current form and performance is anything to go by, they might just complete the double win.

Nakuru will host two matches: The NAC will have Top Fry Nakuru RFC host Strathmore Leos while the Menengai Oilers will face KCB at the ASK Nakuru Showgrounds.

After their first loss of the season last weekend, Kabras Sugar RFC will journey down to the Capital City for their duel against Mean Machine at the University of Nairobi Grounds. In their last meeting, Kabras handed Eschuma a 0-41 loss at the Kakamega Showgrounds and will be looking to bounce back to their winning ways. “We need to work on our execution. We need to go back to the drawing board and work on our defense and mindset as well. It is important for us to come well prepared for the match against Mean Machine.”- Kabras Head Coach, Henley Du Plesis.

Stanbic Mwamba hosts the Kenya Harlequins. Their last meeting saw Kulabu chase a comeback late in the second half but the Quin could have none of it ensuring they secured their first win 29-26 at the RFUEA Grounds.

Confirmed #KenyaCup Week 12 Matches Blakblad vs Resolution Impala Saracens – 2:00pm KCB Sports Club(Live Broadcast) Nondies vs Menengai Cream Homeboyz – 4:00pm KCB Sports Club(Live Broadcast) Menengai Oilers vs KCB – 4:00pm, Nakuru ASK Top Fry Nakuru vs Strathmore Leos – 4:00pm, NAC Mean Machine vs Kabras Sugar RFC – 4:00pm, UoN Stanbic Mwamba vs Kenya Harlequins – 4:00pm, KU

*All teams to observe a minute of silence in honour of Richard Sidindi Akoth.*

View the Kenya Cup Standings Here (https://bit.ly/2tEWYXl)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).Media Contact: [email protected] Media filesDownload logo