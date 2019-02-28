Regional consultation of the Polish Ambassadors accredited in Sub-Saharan African countries

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Regional consultations of Polish Ambassadors accredited in Sub-Saharan African countries were held on 25-27 February 2019 in Pretoria and Johannesburg. The heads of missions in Angola, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and South Africa, as well as representatives of the management of the Department of Africa and the Middle East, the Department of Proceedings before International Human Rights Protection Bodies, the Department of Development Coordination and the Department of Consular Affairs took place in the regional consultations.

Part of the session was held with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Africa (DIRCO), municipal authorities, experts of the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) and Polish missionaries. Issues related to bilateral, parliamentary and local government cooperation with the countries of the region, multilateral cooperation in the UN Security Council, development cooperation strategies and projects, as well as consular and infrastructural issues were discussed during the consultations. Participants of the Regional Consultations visited as well the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Pretoria.Media filesDownload logo