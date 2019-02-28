U.S. Embassy Cairo Celebrates Five Years of Maker Faire Innovation

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In partnership with San3a Tech/FabLab Egypt, the Embassy is proud to support the fifth annual Maker Faire Cairo on Saturday, March 2, at the Smart Village in Giza. The Faire will feature presentations by leaders of the international “Maker” movement, 250 makers, and over 30 activities and competitions. Two stages will host ten panel discussions and four performances throughout the day.

“The Maker Faire is a celebration of invention, creativity, and curiosity,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Thomas Goldberger. “Cairo boasts the best of the global Maker Movement, and the U.S. Embassy is proud to support creative solutions to everyday challenges with an eye toward developing an entrepreneurial spirit.”

The Faire welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds gather to learn, share, play, and create, with hands-on activities that stimulate the mind and make learning fun. The Faire invites talented “makers” from Egypt and the region who display their creations and discuss how they combine creativity with emerging technologies.

Maker Faire Cairo will be open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm at the Smart Village, 26 Cairo, Alexandria Desert Road, Giza. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Smart Village. For more information on the event, including a description of the projects and a schedule of speakers, visit makerfairecairo.com or visit FabLab’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fablab.egypt/

