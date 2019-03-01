Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) introduces ScrumIT

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

NRFF (https://theNRFF.com) General Manager; Mike Archer announced the federation's resolve to introduce ScrumIT, an online player registration and rugby administration software developed in South Africa by ENS Software as a service application. The software is internet based, and users can access it from any internet browser.

Other users of scrumIT include South Africa based Unions W.P. Rugby, Griquas and the Cheetahs. The Rugby Unions of Ghana and Kenya are also users of the system. Mike Archer, General Manager of the NRFF states that, the decision to use scrumIT was driven by the need to streamline the administration of the Federation and to empower the Clubs in Nigeria to become more efficient and effective in its administration.

The scrumIT system has an impressive range of features that include: Union and Club/School Management, Player registrations, Talent identification and squad management, Document and video management services, Fixture management, Online real-time scoring with integrated competition logs, Social media integration, Individual player statistics, Next of kin contact information, medical aid information, Player transfers (Inter-club, inter-regional and international), Referee management and allocations, Coaching Management, Inter-club and federation communication (bulk email), Player injury recording, Disciplinary process and player sanction management, Comprehensive reporting services, “Get Into Rugby” management.

In 2015 ENS Software in conjunction with Ghana Rugby also developed a module to manage the “Get Into Rugby” participation and events of the core youth development programme of World Rugby.

Nigeria Rugby is a full member of both Rugby Africa and World Rugby and will be hosting the 2019 Silver Cup in Nigeria.

