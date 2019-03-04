Federal Foreign Office on Libya

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson issued the following statement on the situation in Libya and the recent meeting in Abu Dhabi:

The meeting in Abu Dhabi marked a major step forward in the ongoing mediation efforts of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to Libya, Ghassan Salamé. The German Government is calling on all parties to work all the more assiduously now to reach a political settlement within the scope of the United Nations Action Plan for Libya. The Libyan population has been waiting for a long time for the country’s key players to achieve concrete progress towards stabilising the situation as well as free and fair elections. One important task is to bring together and strengthen state institutions wherever necessary. That applies in particular to the National Oil Corporation, whose autonomy must be respected by all players so that the revenue generated by Libya’s natural resources benefit everyone in the country. Germany continues to stand ready as a partner to provide Libya with long term and extensive support on the country’s difficult road to peace and stability.

