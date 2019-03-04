Message of condolences by Foreign Minister Taro Kono following the fire at Ramses Station in Cairo, Egypt

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Following the fire at Ramses Station in Cairo, Egypt on February 27, Foreign Minister Taro Kono delivered the following message of condolences to H.E. Mr. Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

1. I am deeply grieved and saddened at the news of the fire at Ramses Station in Cairo, Egypt, resulting in the loss of many lives.

2. I would like to express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and offer my sincere sympathies to all of the injured.

