Successful mating of Eutelsat’s KONNECT satellite payload with its all-electric platform to cover Western Europe and Africa’

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (www.Eutelsat.com) announces the successful mating of the platform and payload of the KONNECT satellite, conducted this week at Thales Alenia Space's facilities in Cannes. This operation is a major step in the construction of the satellite, in preparation for its launch by the end of this year.

KONNECT is a next-generation High Throughput satellite offering unprecedented operational flexibility. With a mass of 3.5 metric tons, this all-electric satellite, the first to use Thales Alenia Space's new Spacebus Neo platform, will provide 75 Gbps of capacity covering Western Europe and Africa.

With capabilities for a large-scale service to address the demand on both continents, KONNECT is a major pillar of Eutelsat's strategy of return to growth, enabling the company to bolster its presence in the fast-growing broadband market. On a wider scale, this satellite programme supports the Group's ambition to contribute to reducing the digital divide with a view to building a more inclusive digital society. By leveraging existing satellite resources, Eutelsat strives to achieve this ambition and sets the stage for the arrival of this satellite through the launch of new broadband services in these regions, such as in several African countries in the past months.

Yohann Leroy, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technical Officer of Eutelsat, commented: “This mating operation represents a key step in this significant satellite programme; one that will enable to deliver high-speed broadband services at affordable prices, with a view to complementing terrestrial networks in Western Europe but also in Africa where the drive to increase Internet penetration is a key priority.”

