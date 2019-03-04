The second Africa Health Forum – Achieving Universal Health Coverage and Health Security in Africa: The Africa we want to see

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Government of Cabo Verde and the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa will jointly host The Second WHO Africa Health Forum on the theme : Achieving Universal Health Coverage and Health Security in Africa: The Africa we want to see.

The Forum is scheduled to take place in Praia, Cabo Verde from 26 – 28 March 2019.

The WHO Africa Health Forum Organizing team, also take this opportunity to call on Partners to let us know what they have been doing in view to the Call-to-Action from The First WHO Africa Health Forum – Putting People First: The Road to Universal Health Coverage in Africa. The links to the Call-to Action are provided below in English, French and Portuguese:

Call-to-Action from The First WHO Africa Health Forum Appel à l'action – Les populations d'abord : la route vers la couverture sanitaire universelle Apelo à Acção – Colocar as Pessoas em Primeiro Lugar: O Caminho para a Cobertura Universal da Saúde em África