Twenty-One Listed African Companies Participate in The EFG Hermes One on One Conference in Dubai

EFG Hermes (www.EFGHermes.com), a leading financial services corporation in Frontier Emerging Markets (FEM), kicked off its 15th annual One on One Conference today in Dubai under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai. With many changes taking place in the global investment landscape, the 2019 conference is headlined as “Navigating the Path to Opportunities.” This year’s event will see executives from 21 African companies – from a total of 186 companies representing 26 countries – meet directly with more than 520 investors representing 260 institutions and family offices, managing an aggregate USD 11 trillion in assets under management.

“Year on year, we are witnessing an increased participation of African companies in our flagship conferences. Nigeria in particular saw increased participation at a time when the market is experiencing important changes that will generate new opportunities,” stated Ali Khalpey, Chief Executive Officer of EFG Hermes Frontier.

“Investors are seeking opportunities that are expected to arise in key African markets, Nigeria is facing several key changes in terms of macro and equity performance, but visibility remains strong on 2019 earnings growth and yields continue to be attractive. At the same time, opportunities are arising in countries such as Ethiopia and Rwanda, which are expected to be among the top 10 markets for growth in 2019 thanks to innovative power generation and infrastructure projects. Kenya is making the reforms necessary to boost growth while Ethiopia has appointed a commission to explore opening up a stock exchange and all the needed regulatory frameworks and structures.,” Added Khalpey.

Commenting on the conference and the role it plays in the Firm’s newly entered Nigerian and Kenyan markets, Kato Mukuru EFG Hermes’ Head of Frontier Research said, “Since entering Sub-Saharan markets, we were keen to play our traditional role of bridging the gap between global capital and local opportunities. This event is an unmatched direct access platform for global investors and companies representing some of the world’s most compelling markets. Even in the face of macroeconomic challenges such as significant capital outflows from emerging markets and rising US interest rates, frontier emerging markets represent the greatest potential for driving growth and generating accretive returns. With thousands of direct meetings taking place between investors and presenting companies, we hope to provide attendees with insights on how to navigate these rougher global waters to unlock new value.”

“The overall outlook for frontier markets in 2019 is mixed, with macro-level factors such as the moderation of China’s commodities demand, the weakening of the yuan, ongoing tensions between China and the US, and the US Federal Reserve’s current fiscal tightening cycle creating significant challenges across regions,” Mukuru added.

“This year’s conference features a strong line of speakers from innovative global companies who will offer fresh perspectives on expected trends in FEM. Providing attendees with first-hand insights from key international players is a crucial part of the Firm’s effort to organize conferences that spur investments in our markets and drive growth,” Mukuru added.

In one panel session, CEO of EFG Hermes’ Non-Banking Finance Institution Walid Hassouna, CEO of ASA International PLC Dirk Brouwer and Khalid El Gibali, Division President for Middle East and North Africa at MasterCard will discuss the ways that non-banking financial institutions are opening up markets and whether they pose a threat to traditional banking institutions.

Another session on the strategies companies are employing to attract and retain customers in an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment will feature the following panelists:

Sacha Poignonnec, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Jumia Mahmoud El Meligy, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Refreshment, PepsiCo Bottler and Distributor Nada Amin, Vice President Consumer and Retail, EFG Hermes

Since inception, the One on One Conference has served as a crucial venue for connecting global investors with opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa. On the first day of this year’s conference, attendees will also vote in the EFG Hermes Consensus, the largest (and only live) poll of FEM market investors and executives that provides key insights into trends and expectations for global markets in the near and medium term.

About EFG Hermes: With a current footprint spanning twelve countries across four continents, EFG Hermes (www.EFGHermes.com) started in Egypt and has grown over 30 years of success to become a leading financial services corporation with access to emerging and frontier markets. Drawing on our proven track-record and a team of more than 4,400 talented employees, we provide a wide spectrum of financial services that include investment banking, asset management, securities brokerage, research and private equity to the entire MENA region.

In 2015, EFG Hermes launched the NBFI Platform, EFG Hermes Finance, which will overlook activities in the non-banking finance field through EFG Hermes Leasing, Tanmeyah Microfinance, valU for instalment sale services and EFG Hermes Factoring. This falls in line with the Firm’s strategy to focus on two main pillars: product diversification and geographic expansion into frontier markets, which has seen the firm establish a physical presence in Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh, the United Kingdom and the United States.

For further information about EFG Hermes, visit www.EFGHermes.com and stay connected with us: Facebook: https://bit.ly/2IRuTX0 LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/2tOj6hT YouTube: https://bit.ly/2HasWCK Twitter: https://bit.ly/1bj2qnN

Note on Forward-Looking Statements: In this press release, EFG Hermes may make forward looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Hermes’ belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

