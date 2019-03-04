Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Chief of Mission Natalie E. Brown welcomed the first U.S. Congressional delegation in 14 years, led by Congresswoman Karen Bass, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations. She was joined by freshmen Congress members Joe Neguse and Ilhan Omar. They met with Eritrean officials, members of the diplomatic community and young Eritreans, as well as toured the sites of Asmara.

