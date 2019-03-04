UAE, Mali discussing ties

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has met with Kamissa Camara, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mali, on the sidelines of the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC.

During the meeting, the two ministers explored ways of fostering ties between the two countries at all levels.

The OIC 's Council of Foreign Ministers meeting was held from 1st – 2nd March, 2019.

