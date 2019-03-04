UAE, Sierra Leone advancing cooperation

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Reem Al Hashemy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Alie Kabba, Sierra Leone's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International, have discussed ways to further develop cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 46th session of Council of Foreign Minister of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, addressed prospects for widening bilateral relations across various fronts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Coperation.Media filesDownload logo