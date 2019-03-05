Herbert Mensah reflects on the “Greater Good” after Rugby Africa 2019 Summit

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.



Mr Herbert Mensah, President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby, reflected on the aftermath of the 2019 Rugby Africa Summit in Marrakech-Morocco after he withdrew all Ghana Rugby’s nominations for election. His message was posted on the Ghana Rugby YouTube Channel ( https://youtu.be/tEod0ppn-HY ).

In his message, Mensah said that his decision to withdraw was made after discussions with various key stakeholders of Rugby Africa and his conclusion was that the ‘greater good’ and unity amongst the Members of the African Rugby Members must be the winners at the end of the Summit.

According to Mensah he discussed certain issues that were points of concern to him and some other Members of Rugby Africa and believes that these issues will be on the agenda of the new Executive Committee (EXCO) of Rugby Africa.

One of the issues was the Constitution as it stands now and Mensah said that he expressed his wish that a Constitutional Review Committee will be formed with independent representation to ensure that the interests of all Unions are ensconced and to provide for a structure where independent people with much-needed expertise in selected areas will be catered for.

Mensah also touched on his discussion with Rugby Africa Officials and Executives about the introduction possible introduction of a proper rugby management system for all unions in Africa. Ghana Rugby adopted the scrumIT Rugby Management System as far back as 2015 and is being followed by major Unions such as Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Lesotho.

Ghana Rugby has negotiated a deal for consideration whereby the system will be made available to all Africa Rugby Unions on a free trial basis, with the end goal to keep it free going forward.

