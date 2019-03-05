Kenya Rugby Union Women’s Festival: The Impala Ladies remain top of the table with 58 points to their name

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Despite their third place finish in the third leg of the KRU Women’s Festival, the Impala Ladies remain top of the table with 58 points to their name.

The Festival has so far produced three different winners in three legs: Nakuru ladies won the first leg at the Kenyatta University grounds beating the Impala Ladies 12-7. The runners up then worked on the errors they made in the first leg and went on to win the second leg at the KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka when they beat Mwamba ladies 15-5. Nakuru finished fourth in this leg losing 0-10 to Homeboyz in the Bronze match. Having finished third in the first two tournaments, Homeboyz beat the Northern Suburbs 10-0 in the second Cup semifinal of the third leg at the RFUEA Grounds booking their spot in the final for the first time this year

Homeboyz were very efficient in their attack seeing as each time they made it to their opponents 5m, they collected their five points. Scoring 15 points all scored by Dorcas Mokaya. They conceded a try in the dying minutes of the match when Veronica Wanjiru went over the whitewash awarding Nakuru their solitary try in the match.

These three teams complete the top three and three points separate the first and the third team while the top two are separated by two points; Impala sit atop with 58 points, Homeboyz are second with 56 points while Nakuru are third with 55 points.

Mwamba ladies are third with 43 points having finished fifth in the first and third legs and being the runners up in the second leg. They are followed by Northern Suburbs who have finished fourth, fifth and fourth respectively in the three legs of the festival. Shamas have finished sixth in all three tournaments bringing their total tally to 30 points.

Kisumu and Comras swapped positions in the first and second legs, Kisumu finishing eighth and seventh respectively while Comras finished seventh an eighth. In the third leg, both teams maintained their previous second leg positions: Kisumu seventh and Comras eighth. Kisumu are sitting seventh on the log with 22 points while Comras are two points behind them with 20 points.

Kenyatta University’s Bladbabes are yet to win a match in the Festival. They have finished ninth in all the legs so far picking up four points in each leg which brings their total to 12 points thus far.

The next leg of the Festival will be held at the Impala Grounds on the 17th of March. View the 2019 festival action here (http://bit.ly/2tNM9lR) and here (http://bit.ly/2SIOs3J)

Photos courtesy of the KRU Development Photographer Eric Onchiri (http://bit.ly/2C4TjGO)

