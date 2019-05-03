Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The 28th European Film Festival in Nairobi will take place from 4 to 26 May 2019. This follows a successful festival in 2018, which included over 40 feature length movies from 21 countries, Q&A Sessions with the film-makers, an exhibition on Portuguese cinema history, a concert and virtual reality screenings. Over 4,000 guests attended the Festival.

57 films. 23 days. 12 locations. The 28th edition of the European Film Festival will expand in its outreach to have cinema accessible to most; partnered with community cultural organizations to showcase relevant programming; and collaborated with more Kenyan partners to build long term relationships in the cultural sector.

In addition to film screenings with European, African, and Kenyan films, the European Film Festival will include special engagements with invited European and Kenyan industry professionals, both emerging and established, to share experiences through master classes. Together with our partners from European countries and Kenyan organisations, such as ANGA IMAX Cinemas, Black Rhino VR, White Rhino Films, Huipalas Cultural Centre, German School Nairobi, Slum Film Festival, Goethe-Institut Nairobi, Lake International Panafrican Film Festival, Alliance Française, Machawood, La Cinémathèque Afrique and Mookh.

European Union Ambassador to Kenya, HE Stefano A. Dejak, highlights:

'Cultural relations are a cornerstone of our engagement here in Kenya, within the people to people dimension of our partnership. In its 28th Edition, the European Film Festival is an important event in Nairobi's cultural calendar to truly look forward to. This year’s programme will again be richer and ever more interesting, thanks to the joint work of the European Union Delegation to Kenya, European Union Member State, other participating European countries and our Kenyan partner organisations.'

Festival curator Nyambura M. Waruingi says:

This festival is truly about fostering a relationship of mutuality and respect of each other’s cinema cultures. Through the screenings and various special engagements, we are proud of the unique programming that not only gives you a taste of Europe’s finest, but also, the changing faces of Europe, while remaining engaged with the vibrant independent Kenyan filmmaking industry, both young and seasoned. The European Film Festival forges ahead to foster cinematic experiences for us all!

Participants: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, UK and Ukraine.

Contributing partners: ANGA IMAX Cinemas, Black Rhino VR, White Rhino Films, Creatives Garage, La Cinémathèque Afrique, Slum Film Festival, German School Nairobi, Huipalas Cultural Centre, Lake International Panafrican Film Festival, Goethe-Institut Nairobi,, Machawood, Alliance Française, and Mookh.

Venues: This year's festival will reach out to an even wider audience with screenings in different parts of Nairobi. Screenings will take place at IMAX and Arfa Lounge at 20th Century, ANGA IMAX (Diamond Plaza), August 7th Memorial Park, Alchemist, Alliance Française, Dagoz Artist Bar, German School Nairobi, and the Goethe-Institut, as well as Huipalas Roof TopHub, Maasai Mbili and Creatives Garage.

