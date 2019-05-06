Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On May 6, U.S. Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan visited the HopeXchange Medical Center to launch the new Women’s Cancer Center, including a new Clinical Pathology Laboratory and Surgical Suite, which were largely funded by the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The HopeXchange Medical Center is a modern specialist hospital, research center, and medical training facility. It was specifically designed to serve as a regional hub for medical training, research, and patient care to address public health priorities in sub-Saharan Africa, with particular expertise in maternal-child health, infectious diseases (including HIV and malaria), ophthalmology, and cancer. The Center is a unique broadly collaborative effort among the United States Government, Ghana’s Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Mission Foundation of Malta, the Catholic Church of Ghana, Yale University, HopeXchange Foundation, NGOs, and some of the world’s foremost academic and medical institutions from around the globe.

In her remarks, Ambassador Sullivan lauded the combined efforts of all partners in successfully launching the new Center. She said, “Deaths from breast and cervical cancers can be avoided if the disease is caught early. HopeXchange will improve early screening through community-based advocacy programs that raise public awareness, reduce stigma, and empower women and girls to seek preventative and curative cancer care [and] I am confident that by working hand-in-hand with the Government of Ghana, leading universities, the private sector, and communities, together we will continue to make a difference in saving women’s lives and chart a bright and healthy future for all Ghanaians.”

In his remarks, HopeXchange President Mario Cappello stated, “The dream of providing world class healthcare in breast and cervical cancer to the poor and needy in Ghana is being realized through the generous support of the United States of America through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).”

Through community-based screening, HopeXchange will support women to detect cancer early, when it can still be treated and cured. Research programs will seek to define cancer incidence in the Ashanti region and establish appropriate screening methods to improve outcomes.

