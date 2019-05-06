Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Zambia Rugby u20 National Team competing in the Barthe's u20 Tournament departs for Kampala, Uganda on Sunday 05th May, 2019 just before midnight.

The team which has been conducting its Training Sessions at Red Arrows Rugby Club in Lusaka will be Coached by former Nkwazi Rugby Coach Reuben Mkandawire who will be deputised by Joshua Lungu who is also Head Coach at Lusaka Powerhouse Rugby Club.

The team will be competing in the u20 Continental Games for the first time in almost 10 years and are hoping to make a lasting impression at this level of the game.

Head Coach Reuben Mkandawire expects lots of competition from the other 3 competitors, speaking in an interview before departure from the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. “We do not have any proven info on our competitors but if it goes for anything, we are expecting a physical game from the Ghanaians on Tuesday 7th May, 2019 set for Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala”.

“We have assembled a strong team which consists of young boys from Schools and Clubs across the country and are confident of a good outing, though almost all of them will be earning their first Caps in National Colors”, Mkandawire added.

Meanwhile, Zambia Rugby Union Communications Manager Tom Chaloba has announced the travelling party as follows…..

1. Charles Kaluwe 2. Mulenga Chileshe 3. Mwamba George Chileshe 4. Sinyangwe Philip 5. Mwale Jack 6. Chuka Stanley 7. Mwafuliwa Elijah 8. Mwanza Patrick 9. Makelele Victor 10. Simpemba Saulos 11. Chinga Nyambe 12. Chansa Musonda 13. Banda James 14. Kasitu Kapelele 15. Chanda Caleb 16. Ibrahim Sekou 17. Mwimba Mwansa 18. Mwankenja Thomas 19. Sianjobo Joshua 20. Katoka Andrew 21. Bwalya Elisha 22. Mwansa Steven 23. Neeta Godfrey 24. Chisha Chasaya 25. Salo John

Technical Bench 26. Reuben Mkandawire – Head Coach 27. Joshua Lunga – Asst Coach 28. Dr Rowland Mhone – Physio 29. Jeremiah Manda – Delegation Leader

Zambia face Ghana on Tuesday 07th May while Uganda face Ghana on Friday 10th May before wrapping up the Tournament on Sunday 12th May, 2019 with hosts Uganda taking on the visitors Zambia at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Tom Chaloba Communications Manager Zambia Rugby Union