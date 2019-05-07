Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The sleek, minimalist Essence design reflects the trend towards timeless elegance; GROHE (GROHE.com) completes its offer: bathtubs complement the concept of full bathroom solutions; Expansion of PerfectMatch: Essence harmonises with several faucet lines.

Reduced to its essentials and yet hard to beat in terms of aesthetics: lusciously curved, organic forms, slim and highly functional. Based on the reduction to pure elegance, a bathroom design line has been created that exposes the beauty of ceramics presented in its purest form – Essence. The washbasins and vessel basins as well as toilets and bidets feature natural, delicate lines. As a full bathroom solutions supplier, GROHE will also be offering bathtubs as part of the new Essence ceramic line starting in April, completing its product portfolio.

Essence – Bathroom Design as If Made from One Piece

Subtlety, clarity and lightness are qualities that differentiate Essence. The design line’s characteristics are its gentle organic forms that are based on their reduction to the essentials. Simple, elegant ceramics solutions reflect the natural beauty’s spirit of time. The new vanity washbasin models are a highlight of the Essence design series. With a rim thickness of a mere 17mm, they come with a particularly slim and smooth design. The overflow has been positioned opposite the faucet, complementing the harmonious look and design even in the smallest of details. The freely positionable wash bowls (available in oval or round designs starting in May 2019) feature a ceramic drain cap. These models come without an overflow. The toilets also fit seamlessly into the design series’ elegant look thanks to their particularly slim toilet seats. These are available with or without the SoftClose feature. Essence, in line with the GROHE PerfectMatch philosophy, harmonises perfectly with the GROHE Atrio, Essence, Plus and Lineare faucets and enables planners and installers to easily respond to individual customer requests without having to compromise when it comes to bathroom aesthetics.

The Bathtub as a Visual Eye-Catcher and Luxury Add-On

With the new GROHE Essence collection, for the first time, three versions of bathtubs are at the heart of the collection and complement the complete bathroom solution. Available for back to wall, build-in or freestanding installation, the Essence bathtubs are a design object in every bathroom. They too are characterized by the clear and sleek lines of the GROHE design. The tub models are made of high-quality titanium steel, which stores heat for an extended period of time, making bath time joys last even longer. In addition, the finish boasts a special coating that provides increased slip resistance and its Easy to Clean properties make it easier to clean the bathtub in everyday life.

Deep Cleaning Hygiene Thanks to Innovative Features

Essence series toilets come with rimless flushing technology, preventing bacteria from settling in angles and corners underneath the rim. The large flush requires 4.5 litres of water; the small flush is even more economical and only uses three litres of water. In addition, the Quick Release feature makes it easy to remove the toilet seat with just one hand. Depending on the model, the toilet seat is complemented by the comfortable SoftClose technology. Thanks to GROHE PureGuard, Essence features a strong and durable glossy finish. Special ions with antibacterial properties prevent bacterial growth and ensure a clean and germ-free ceramic surface. Deposits such as limescale and dirt can be easily removed.

GROHE Completes Range of Ceramics

Designing your individual bathroom is now even easier with the GROHE collections. Essence complements the existing GROHE Bau, GROHE Cube and GROHE Euro ceramic lines. The four design lines, each having their own distinctive character, meet everyone’s taste: whether it’s the natural elegance of Essence, the geometric minimalism of Cube, the flowing lines of Euro or the universal look of Bau. Another plus: Each of the GROHE bathroom ceramic products harmonises perfectly with the most popular GROHE faucet lines. GROHE’s recommended combinations not only make it easier to create a harmonious design in your own bathroom, they also offer the best possible water experience for the consumer, as faucet and ceramic perfectly match in form and function preventing unwanted water splashes when handwashing.

