The United States Department of State will host the first annual U.S. Kenya Bilateral Strategic Dialogue (BSD) on May 7-8. President Donald J. Trump and President Uhuru M. Kenyatta established the Dialogue at the White House on August 27, 2018, when they elevated the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership. As democracies committed to a rules-based order, the Strategic Partnership is grounded in shared values, mutual cooperation, and a common vision for free, open, and secure societies.

On May 7, on the margins of the Strategic Dialogue, Deputy Secretary John J. Sullivan will meet with Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma and jointly sign the Strategic Dialogue Framework Agreement. On May 8, Under Secretary Hale will open the high-level meetings of the Strategic Dialogue, organized around four thematic pillars: economic prosperity, trade, and investment; defense cooperation; democracy, governance, and civilian security; and multilateral and regional issues.

Following the meetings, Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy and Cabinet Secretary Juma will hold a joint press availability at 12:00 p.m. on May 8.

