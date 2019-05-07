Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ethiopia and the Netherlands held a 3rd round of political consultation in Addis Ababa on Tuesday this week (April 30). The political consultation offered opportunities for the two countries to further strengthen cooperation on both bilateral and regional issues as well as explore potential areas of partnership.

The Permanent Secretary for Europe, the Americas, Asia and Multilateral Affairs, Ambassador Mahlet Hailu, led the Ethiopian delegation; and Ms Yoka Brandt, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, led the respective delegations.

Ambassador Mahlet underlined that Ethiopia attached greater importance to its relations with the Netherlands and thanked the Netherlands for the support it had extended to Ethiopia’s development agenda. She detailed the sweeping economic, social and political reforms initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, emphasizing the historic rapprochement between Ethiopia and Eritrea and the dividend this provided for regional peace and economic integration in the Horn of Africa.

Ms Brandt underlined that the Netherlands attached significant importance to Ethiopia. She commended the ongoing reforms and the positive momentum of change in Ethiopia, and underlined her country’s continued commitment to supporting Ethiopia’s development efforts. Over a hundred Dutch companies are currently involved in different investment sectors in Ethiopia, particularly in agriculture and the horticulture industry. As part of the development cooperation between the two sides, the Netherlands is also supporting health and education projects in Ethiopia.

